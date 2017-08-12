CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]

CBS2 Exclusive: NYPD Officer Shot In Brooklyn Says He Joined The Force To ‘Help Everywhere I Could’

August 12, 2017 11:58 PM
Filed Under: Ali Bauman, Hart Nguyen, NYPD

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD officer shot and wounded in Cypress Hills, Brooklyn earlier this week is recovering at home after being released from the hospital.

Smiling from ear to ear, Officer Hart Nguyen gave a big thumbs up on his way out of Jamaica Hospital Friday, his right arm still in a sling. With his wife Lana by his side, Nguyen headed home less than 24 hours after being shot three times – one bullet striking his right arm, two more stopped by a bullet proof vest.

“Face the facts, we’re lucky he survived,” NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill said Friday.

CBS2’s Ali Bauman visited Nguyen for an exclusive interview Saturday.

The 30-year-old was sporting a much smaller bandage on the bullet wound, and his family was helping to heal the rest.

“I’m being mentally supported by my family, and my friends and everyone from my precinct and the department,” he said.

Nguyen was responding to a 911 call in Cypress Hills from a mother claiming her son was emotionally disturbed but neither armed nor violent. She was wrong.

Cellphone video shows Nguyen bleeding moments after authorities say Andy Sookdeo opened fire with a .380 caliber semi-automatic.

“The original intention why I came to the apartment was to help him,” he said.

That compassionate nature is what first attracted Nguyen to the job, which he started only two years ago.

“I wanted to help the community. I wanted to help everyone I know. I wanted to help everywhere I could give,” he said.

For now, Nguyen is helping take care of his two children.

You’d never see it from how he plays with them, but the officer’s wife says recovery has been hard for both.

“He’s in pain, his arm is in pain,” Lana said. “I’m holding up.”

But having their family together after facing such danger is something to smile about.

“I’m always happy. It’s how I am,” Nguyen said. “It’s just my personality. It’s who I am.”

In all the danger and uncertainty, Nguyen never returned fire. For that, many of his colleagues, city officials and regular New Yorkers are praising his restraint and valor.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch