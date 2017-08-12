Orthodox Jewish Group Sues New Jersey Town Over Threat To Eruvs

MAHWAH, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A New Jersey town is being sued by an Orthodox Jewish group over its threat to begin issuing summonses as it attempts to build an eruv.
As WCBS 880’s Kelly Waldron reported, the Bergen Rockland Eruv Association and two Orthodox Jewish residents of Rockland County alleged the township of Mahwah let fear and religious hatred drive its decision to start issuing summonses this week.
Lawyers Head To Court To Protect Eruv Pipes After Vandalism In Mahwah
If the white PVC pipes on utility poles — which mark an eruv — are not taken down, Mayor Bill LaForet says he’d like both sides to come to the table and talk.
Mahwah Residents Worry Plastic ‘Eruv’ Pipes Could Spark Orthodox Jewish ‘Invasion’
“We have never given this group an opportunity to be heard and I believe that more can be accomplished by dialogue than can be done by lawsuits,” LaForet tells WCBS 880.
The group is trying to expand its eruv, which would allow Orthodox Jews in Mahwah, Upper Saddle, and Montvale to push and carry objects outside of their home on the Sabbath.