Orthodox Jewish Group Sues New Jersey Town Over Threat To Eruvs

August 12, 2017 2:00 PM
Filed Under: Mahwah Eruv

MAHWAH, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A New Jersey town is being sued by an Orthodox Jewish group over its threat to begin issuing summonses as it attempts to build an eruv.

As WCBS 880’s Kelly Waldron reported, the Bergen Rockland Eruv Association and two Orthodox Jewish residents of Rockland County alleged the township of Mahwah let fear and religious hatred drive its decision to start issuing summonses this week.

Lawyers Head To Court To Protect Eruv Pipes After Vandalism In Mahwah

If the white PVC pipes on utility poles — which mark an eruv — are not taken down, Mayor Bill LaForet says he’d like both sides to come to the table and talk.

Mahwah Residents Worry Plastic ‘Eruv’ Pipes Could Spark Orthodox Jewish ‘Invasion’

“We have never given this group an opportunity to be heard and I believe that more can be accomplished by dialogue than can be done by lawsuits,” LaForet tells WCBS 880.

The group is trying to expand its eruv, which would allow Orthodox Jews in Mahwah, Upper Saddle, and Montvale to push and carry objects outside of their home on the Sabbath.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch