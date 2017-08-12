Winning Mega Millions Jackpot Ticket Sold In Illinois

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — At least one person in Illinois is waking Saturday up a Mega Millions jackpot winner.
The $393 million grand prize ticket was sold in Palos Heights, a suburb of Chicago.
But don’t throw that ticket out just yet! There are some smaller prizes still up for grabs.
For those who missed the drawing, Friday night’s winning numbers are 23, 33, 53, 56, and 58 — and the Mega Ball number is 6.
The actual odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot is 1 in 258, 890, 850.
If you didn’t strike gold in Friday’s drawing, there’s a whopping $356 million jackpot up for grabs during Saturday night’s Powerball drawing.
That’s a cash value of $224 million if you take the lump sum.
Nobody has won the Powerball jackpot since June.