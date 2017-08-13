12-Year-Old Girl Sexually Assaulted In The Bronx, Cops Say

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police in the Bronx are on the hunt for an alleged sexual predator after they say a 12-year-old girl was assaulted in Claremont Sunday morning.
Investigators say just before 11 a.m. the suspect followed the victim from 174th Street to 1686 Weeks Ave., where he allegedly threatened her with a simulated gun before leading her into an alleyway and sexually assaulting her.
The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment as the suspect fled in an unknown direction.
No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.