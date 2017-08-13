8/13 CBS2 Sunday Morning Weather Headlines

August 13, 2017 8:30 AM
By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Good Sunday morning everybody! A much brighter & warmer day is in store for the area with lowering humidity and temps reaching the 80s for many spots! If you’re heading outdoors things look great from start to finish.

Tomorrow will be a sunny and pleasantly warm start to the work week with temps in the upper 70s & low 80s…a few clouds passing through tomorrow evening.

Tuesday will feature a few more clouds with a 20% shower chance…no washouts though…with many spots staying dry. Temps will be in the low 80s again before summer warmth returns for the late week with temps in the upper 80s.

Have a great Sunday!

