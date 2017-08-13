Photo Released Of Person Of Interest In Bronx Slaying

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD has released a photograph of a man wanted for questioning regarding a murder in the Bronx.
Police say around 8 p.m. Monday evening, 25-year-old Elijah Smith fled the scene of a deadly shooting in Williamsbridge.
Investigators they say they found 34-year-old Akil Duro with a gunshot wound to his torso inside his home on East 219th Street.
He died Wednesday at NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi.
