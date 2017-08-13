5 Injured, 2 Critically, When Boat Hits Rocks In Woodbridge, N.J.

WOODBRIDGE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Five people were injured, two critically, when a boat crashed into rocks in Woodbridge, New Jersey Sunday.
New Jersey State Police were called to 1 Ferry St. in Woodbridge at 5:41 p.m. for the accident.
Police said the boat with eight people onboard ran into the rocks. Five suffered injuries, and two were critically injured, police said.
One of the victims had to be taken by medevac helicopter, state police said.
All eight people on the boat were taken to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in Rahway.
In an unrelated incident Sunday several miles away in the Shrewsbury River, a boat with 10 people onboard caught fire. No one was injured in that incident.