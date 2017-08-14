8/14 CBS2 Monday Afternoon Weather Headlines

August 14, 2017 10:56 AM

Justin Lewis
CBS2 Meteorologist

High pressure will hang on this afternoon with just some high clouds streaming into the area. Highs will be similar to that of yesterday in the low 80s.

More clouds will spill in tonight and bring us a slight chance of showers overnight. Expect temps to fall to around 70° by daybreak.

A shower will be possible tomorrow, but odds are pretty low. Outside of any wet weather, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies with highs in the low 80s.

As for Wednesday, we’re bringing back warmer temperatures and more sunshine. Expect highs that day in the upper 80s with perhaps a 90° reading here and there.

 

