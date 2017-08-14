8/14 CBS2 Monday Morning Weather Headlines

By Mark McIntyre
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Good Monday morning! It’s gonna be another beautiful day, just like yesterday… tons of sun, low humidity, and pleasant warmth in the upper 70s to mid 80s. If you happen to be off today, it’ll be a great opportunity to spend time outdoors.
Tomorrow will feature a bit more in the way of cloud cover and humidity, so a slightly more “summery” feel to the air. Also, there is just a slight chance for an isolated PM pop-up shower west of NYC…but few and far between.
Wednesday and Thursday will be the peak heat of the week with temps in the mid to upper 80s along with higher humidity…some spots in the 90s…just a reminder we have another month left of summer.
Have a great day!