Boomer & Carton: Boomer Out, Phil Simms In On A Monday

With Boomer north of the border, Craig turned to Phil Simms to help him on a busy Monday.
The guys started off with a preview of the Subway Series. Craig said the up-and-down Yankees need to pound the Mets into the ground to not just get back into the AL East race, but also to get payback on their Queens rivals for trading off players to other AL playoff contenders.
Craig and Phil then discussed the preseason openers for the Giants and Jets. Phil said he liked what he saw from Gang Green quarterback Christian Hackenberg and the Jet offense, and also envisions a big year for Big Blue.
Later, Craig declared Al Dukes a Twitter tough guy and the guys offered their takes on Marshawn Lynch and Michael Bennett refusing to stand for the national anthem.