Boomer & Carton Podcast & MOTD: Aug. 14, 2017

Monday’s highly anticipated “Moment of the Day” featured the guys discussing keeping their eyes to themselves when out in public.
With Boomer parading through Canada, Craig called on Phil Simms to be his co-pilot to begin the work week. The guys recapped the Yankees’ crushing loss to the visiting Red Sox on Sunday night, and previewed the Subway Series, which begins Monday night in the Bronx.
Carton thinks the Yankees will sweep the Mets straight into irrelevancy, while Simms was slightly more optimistic about the Amazins’ chances.
Craig and Phil were optimistic about the Jets’ offense following their preseason opener on Saturday night. Simms said he is also very high on the Giants this year.
Later, Craig shared a story about his sleepwalking adventures, and Phil let us know what his favorite purchase was during his playing days.
