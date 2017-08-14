New Surveillance Video Shows Man Wanted In Slashing Of Boy In Bronx Mosque

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The search is on for a man who police say was trying to get away from a group of men chasing him when he unintentionally slashed a 6-year-old boy in the forehead inside a mosque in the Bronx.

The slashing happened on Sunday around 2 p.m. at the Masjid Salaam at Longwood Avenue and Hewitt Place, police said.

Surveillance video showed a man bursting into the mosque through the front door.

Police say he was being chased outside by two to three other men and was carrying some sort of sharp object.

“He have something in his hand like a knife or a blade,” one witness said.

As the man entered the mosque, police say he accidentally struck the little boy, Mouhammed Ndiaye, with that sharp object.

The boy can be seen in the video, cover his forehead with his hands after getting hit.

“Were you scared?” CBS2’s Scott Rapoport asked the boy, who replied “Yes.”

The incident left the child with seven stitches.

Surveillance video shows the man fleeing the mosque shortly after.