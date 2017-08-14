Mealworms On The Menu: Grocery Chain Sells Burgers Made Of Bugs

1010 WINS — A grocery chain in Switzerland is hoping customers are eager to add burgers made of bugs to their shopping lists.
Coop forum is set to begin selling a line of food items produced by a company called Essento.
And they contain one major ingredient of the creepy-crawly variety: mealworms.
The burger also contains vegetables like celery and leeks, while the company’s insect balls are also made up of chickpeas, onions and spices.
And this isn’t some niche food market. Coop is the nation’s second-largest supermarket chain, according to AFP.
Switzerland became the first country in Europe to legalize the sale of food products containing mealworms, crickets and grasshoppers.