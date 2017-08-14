Gov. Cuomo Considers Congestion Pricing Plan For Manhattan

August 14, 2017 2:20 PM
Filed Under: Andrew Cuomo, Carol D'Auria, Congestion pricing

ALBANY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork/AP) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is putting together a proposal to charge motorists more for entering the most congested parts of Manhattan.

The proposal would impose congestion pricing, an idea increasingly popular around the globe that aims to discourage vehicular traffic in dense urban areas while also raising money for mass transit.

The governor hasn’t released any details yet, but any congestion pricing plan will likely face big political challenges, especially from representatives of New York City’s outer boroughs and the suburbs.

Former Mayor Michael Bloomberg proposed his own congestion pricing plan that would charge drivers $8 to get into Midtown Manhattan during peak hours several years ago, but it quickly fell apart under opposition in Albany.

Many drivers give the idea of congestion pricing a thumbs down.

“I don’t think we should be charged to go over our own bridge,” said one driver as he waited to cross the Brooklyn Bridge. “Why doesn’t the governor use some of the money that they’re wasting? They’re wasting a lot of money on lights and all that crap that we don’t need.”

“I would stop taking the bridge,” another driver said.

“It’s not fair, it’s going to hurt the cab drivers,” one taxi driver said.

City and state officials are considering several approaches to fixing the city’s beleaguered transit system, now beset by mounting delays, outages and other problems.

