Eight People Hospitalized By Carbon Monoxide Poisoning In New Jersey

August 14, 2017 11:34 PM
Filed Under: carbon monoxide, Mount Olive, New Jersey

MOUNT OLIVE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Four police officers are among eight people hospitalized after being exposed to carbon monoxide in New Jersey late Monday.

Police were called to a home on Fenimore Court in Mount Olive around 7:30 p.m. after four people who live there were found unconscious.

Police and firefighters removed the victims from the home, according to authorities.

Two of the residents were flown to NYC health + Hospitals/Jacobi because they required specialized equipment, according to authorities. The remaining victims were taken by ground to either Morristown Memorial Hospital and Saint Clare’s Hospital – Dover.

Their conditions were not immediately known.

The cause of the elevated CO levels remains under investigation

