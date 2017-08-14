Eight People Hospitalized By Carbon Monoxide Poisoning In New Jersey

MOUNT OLIVE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Four police officers are among eight people hospitalized after being exposed to carbon monoxide in New Jersey late Monday.
Police were called to a home on Fenimore Court in Mount Olive around 7:30 p.m. after four people who live there were found unconscious.
Police and firefighters removed the victims from the home, according to authorities.
Two of the residents were flown to NYC health + Hospitals/Jacobi because they required specialized equipment, according to authorities. The remaining victims were taken by ground to either Morristown Memorial Hospital and Saint Clare’s Hospital – Dover.
Their conditions were not immediately known.
The cause of the elevated CO levels remains under investigation