Greenpoint Residents Want Hello Fresh To Rein In ‘Threatening’ Sales Staff

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Some Brooklyn residents say they feel threatened by salespeople following them down the street, and in some cases to their homes.

Now, they’re asking the company to control its employees.

In New York City you can buy as much on the sidewalk as you can in the store.

As CBS2’s Ali Bauman reported, residents are complaining that street salesman for the food delivery website Hello Fresh as taking it too far.

“They’ll physically block people even when people are trying to walk away,” Chris Cobbs said.

On Twitter some have gone as far as to call the solicitors ‘psychotically aggressive,’ they’ve been given the nickname ‘Hello Fresh Zombies’ and some have asked, “Hello Fresh, please advise on how to get your street salespeople to stop harassing me every single day.”

“They keep pursuing me, and I literally have to just keep walking basically,” Rebecca Roarabaugh said.

While residents agree street solicitors can be pushy in any part of the city; Greenpoint residents said in their neighborhood they haven’t stuck to the street.

“They’ll ride with you on the bus, ride with you on the train, they’ll walk with you where you’re going,” Jaime Mathis said.

“They came ringing the bell, they ring my moms bell, she’s elderly, she can’t walk the stairs, and later on they’re ringing the bell again and it’s very annoying,” Lisa Haley said.

Hello Fresh responded to most of the complaints on Twitter with answers along the lines of, “We’ll pass this along to our sales team manager so they can help.”

CBS2 tried to reach out to the company several times for an explanation regarding their sales practices and regulations — so far there has been no response.

“I told them face to face I felt it was threatening what they were doing, and they kinda surrounded me and said, ‘what’s your problem, maybe it’s your problem,” Cobbs said.

For now, their problem is making it home without hearing a sales pitch.