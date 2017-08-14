Happenings August 14

Photo Credit: Thinkstock

Filmed on Location

Grab your popcorn because the Big Apple is going to the movies — all together!

On September 13th, all New Yorkers are invited to participate in One Film One New York, where everyone can watch the same movie at the same time.

But before the screenings around all five boroughs, we need to pick what to watch. The Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment has teamed up with The New York Times to choose five candidates shot entirely in the city, and it’s completely up to you on what will be screened. Your choices are Crooklyn, On the Town, Desperately Seeking Susan, The Wedding Banquet or New York, New York.

Need a refresher? Check out all five films’ trailers here.

Unsurprisingly, Hugh Jackson — the ultimate song and dance man — cast his vote for the musical On the Town. Actress Laverne Cox chose Desperately Seeking Susan. What’s your pick — and will it come out victorious?

Photo Credit: Mike Stobe/Stringer/Getty Images

Take Me Out to the Ball Game

Mets and Yankees fans are getting together this week, but they’re certainly not uniting.

The Subway Series, where the two New York baseball teams will face off, returns tonight. Though the Mets and the Yankees are in different leagues, their rivalry has been fierce since they crossed divisions in 1997 for the four-game set.

Right now, the Bronx Bombers have a better season record than their competition in Queens, but that shouldn’t make the taunting among fans in the crowd any less fierce.

Tickets start at $40, and this series is sure to be heated. They’ll play at Yankee Stadium on Monday and Tuesday, then shuttle over to Citi Field for Wednesday and Thursday’s showdowns.

Photo Credit: Thinkstock

Butter Me Up

Being in this city can almost make you completely forget about the simple joys of summer, but this Lobster & Beer Lovers Sail will have you soaking up the best of the season.

On Tuesday night, get your sea legs on and board the Clipper City Tall Ship for a cruise around Lower Manhattan. While you’re taking in the sights, enjoy Maine-style lobster rolls from Luke’s Lobster and sides like coleslaw and potato salad. To wet your whistle, sip on local craft beers.

Tickets for this adventure on the seas are $76, and you won’t find a decent lobster roll for much less than that. If you can’t make it this week, grab your tickets now for cruises on September 5, September 19, and October 3.