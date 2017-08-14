Happenings August, 15

Photo Credit: Thinkstock

Meal on the Run

Busy urbanites are always grabbing a slice of pizza to keep their bellies happy as they rush around the city that never sleeps, so why not turn that daily occurrence into a foodie fitness challenge?

The NYC Pizza Run, now in its eighth year, is a 5K run where competitors must also scarf down two slices en route to the finish line. It’s either a thought that will make you vomit or the only way you’re ever running a three-mile race.

Winners of the race will earn cheesy prizes like tickets to Scott’s Pizza Tours and pizza pool floats.

This year’s race takes place in Fort Greene Park on September 17, so you have over a month to prepare both your leg muscles and your taste buds.

Tickets are $60. On top of running the race, you’ll receive an official NYC Pizza Run t-shirt, a pizza gift bag, and a free drink at the after party at DSK Brooklyn – Die Stammkneipe. A portion of the proceeds will also be donated to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.

Photo Credit: Thinkstock

Meet the Bookworm of Your Dreams

Circle Wednesday, August 16, on your calendar because it might just be the day you find your literary soul mate.

Read Dating > Speed Dating at the Strand Book Store gathers book addicts who are looking for love. Instead of grasping for conversation starters, rest easy knowing you and your suitors already have your love of reading in common.

As if you need more convincing, there will also be pizza (including vegetarian, vegan, and gluten free options) and wine on hand to put your belly and mind at ease.

This week’s edition is Men Seeking Women and Women Seeking Men, but be on the lookout for other events accommodating all daters.

Register in advance — it’s just $10 — as there won’t be any sign ups at the door. After that, all that’s left to do is brace yourself for Cupid’s arrow.

Photo Credit: Thinkstock

Jazz It Up

The Jazzmobile (yes, you read that correctly) is coming to Brooklyn Bridge Park.

New York City’s favorite traveling jazz venue was founded in 1964, bringing musical around to audiences through free events. Jazzmobile also operates educational programs supported through nonprofit recording and music publishing efforts.

Whether you’re a novice or a huge fan of the genre, these concerts will put some soul in your week.

Tonight at 7 p.m., The Eric Person Band will perform with the Jazz Master Houston Person and special guests Central Brooklyn Jazz. So pack a picnic and bring a blanket to Pier 1’s Harbor View Lawn for the best music with an equally stunning view.