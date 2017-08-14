Drownings Prompt Huntington Officials To Mull Changes To Pool Code

MELVILLE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Changes may be coming to the pool safety code in the Long Island town where twin toddlers drowned just a few weeks ago.

As CBS2’s Carolyn Gusoff reported, the measure is designed to save homeowners money, but also lives.

Sally Schrivener is a mother of three. She takes pool safety to heart, after one of her own nearly drowned in her Halesite backyard.

“Literally it was a couple of seconds. We took dishes into the kitchen, while we were doing that she went after her Barbie in the pool, and when we came back out shew as at the bottom of the pool,” she said.

Pool safety was on the minds of many following the tragic drowning of twin 3-year-olds who got out of the house and into a Melville swimming pool while their mother slept.

Now, a proposed change in the town of Huntington would eliminate what town board member Tracy Edwards called ‘an overlooked danger.’

Back to back fences are a common sight because pool owners must put up their own fence even if a next door neighbor already has one.

“If you are putting uneven fences in height next to each other, your are also creating a ladder effect that could also make children less safe than one fence,” Edwards said.

Edwards said residents complained, double fencing is an unnecessary expense, but the owner of Huntington Fence cautioned pool owners need to be responsible for their own fences.

“Neighbors fences can fall down, then your pool is exposed, then you are liable,” John Sheridan Jr. said.

He also recommends fence locks and four-sided protection which is highly recommended by the U.S. Consumer Safety Commission, and has been recommended by a number of states.

“A fence completely surrounding the pool is better than one with the house serving as the fourth side, so we recommend isolating the pool,” Elizabeth Klinefelter said.

The town of Huntington already requires pool and back door alarms.

If a neighbors fence falls or is taken down, it will then become the pool owner’s responsibility to immediately replace it. The measure will be debated at a public hearing on Tuesday.

Drowning is the leading cause of death for children under the age of 4 in the U.S. More than 300 children die each year in backyard pools.