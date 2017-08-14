Brooklyn Soldier Among 2 Killed In Iraq ‘Artillery Mishap’

WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork/AP) –- One of two U.S. soldiers killed in what was described as an “artillery mishap” in Iraq this weekend was from Brooklyn.
The soldiers killed Sunday were identified as Sgt. Roshain E. Brooks, 30, of Brooklyn, and Sgt. Allen L. Stigler Jr., 22, of Arlington Texas, according to the Pentagon.
Both were cannon crewmembers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 319th Airborne Field Artillery Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division.
A Pentagon spokesman, Army Col. Rob Manning, said an Army artillery unit was firing on an Islamic State mortar position “when a mishap occurred.”
Manning said there is no indication that ISIS played a role in the deaths. He said he cannot provide other details because the incident is under investigation
Five others suffered injuries that Manning said were not life-threatening.
