Mental Health Advocates Join Malliotakis In Calls For Better Treatment, Services

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Assemblywoman Nicole Malliotakis — the Republican mayoral nominee — said she wants to see better treatment and services for the severely mentally ill who are a danger to themselves and others.
Malliotakis laid out a 12 point plan which calls for more supportive housing and better implementation of Kendra’s Law.
“There’s been a 77 percent decrease in hospitalization, a 74 percent decrease in homelessness,” she said.
Malliotakis said Mayor Bill de Blasio isn’t doing enough. She was joined on the steps of City Hall by Dr. DJ Jaffe of the Mentally Ill Policy Organization.
“Throwing money at mental health is not the same as treating the seriously mentally ill,” he said.
He said Thrive NYC focuses on the functioning portion of the population.