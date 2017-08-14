Hartnett: BWP On A Roll As Red Bulls Ready For Open Cup Semifinal

By Sean Hartnett

» More Columns

Bradley Wright-Phillips is in the best form of his career.

The 32-year-old striker followed up a two-goal performance against NYCFC with the game-winning goal for the Red Bulls against Orlando City on Saturday.

Wright-Phillips has notched five goals during his four-game league scoring streak. He is shedding the label of being a striker who scores only in bunches, and goes missing for stretches.

The Englishman scored a poacher’s goal in the 60th minute on Saturday, converting a feed across the box from Alex Muyl. The Red Bulls went on to defeat Orlando City 3-1, winning 55.2 percent of possession and outshooting the visitors 11-7.

Wright-Phillips was replaced by Gonzalo Veron in the 68th minute to ensure his freshness for Tuesday’s U.S. Open Cup semifinal against FC Cincinnati.

Head coach Jesse Marsch has seen an uptick in Wright-Phillips’ predatory instincts. The veteran striker has collected 14 goals in 23 league appearances this season. He narrowly missed converting a sensational overhead kick on Saturday, skimming the crossbar. Orlando goalkeeper Joe Bendik was clearly beaten, but a slice of poor luck denied Wright-Phillips a brace.

“The thing that I’m most pleased with is that he’s just now become so much more of a cutthroat goal scorer,” Red Bulls head coach Jesse Marsch said of BWP. “He’s always been a great goal scorer, but lately, it’s like he’s focused now. When he gets the chance to make sure that he buries it, and if it doesn’t come right away, to stick with the game and concentrate and make sure that he’s putting himself in front of goal to make plays, has been great.”

Midfielder Sean Davis capped Saturday’s victory by scoring on a long-distance curler. The 24-year-old Holmdel Township, New Jersey native was named the Man of the Match.

“Outstanding. Outstanding. Outstanding,” Marsch said of Davis’ performance. “Sean has covered ground, pressed well, counter-pressed well, battled in the midfield, slowed down for us, made great attacking plays, been dangerous around the goal. Complete performances. Complete performances.

“We have all have seen over the last three years what a good player Sean is and it has just been trying to unlock him a little bit and then tactically trying to think about how to use him appropriately,” Marsch added. “I think of all the … I mean, the two people that this formation I think has rewarded the most are Danny Royer and Sean Davis and they have obviously been incredibly important players for us in the last couple months here. Really happy for Sean. He’s showing all the great qualities we know he has, and I think he’s establishing himself at a really high level now.”

The Red Bulls sit in fourth place in the Eastern Conference with 38 points (12-9-2). They have won seven out of their last eight matches in all competitions. Now, their attention will turn back to the U.S. Open Cup.

Marsch clearly had an eye on the next round during Saturday’s MLS match. He subbed off Wright-Phillips early, replaced Aurélien Collin with Damien Perrinelle in the 76th minute and gave Connor Lade a breather in the 82nd minute, with Kemar Lawrence coming on.

Tuesday’s match against FC Cincinnati will kick off at 8 p.m. at the University of Cincinnati’s Nippert Stadium.

Follow Sean on Twitter at @HartnettHockey