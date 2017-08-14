Police: Family Threatened At Gunpoint In Queens Home Invasion Robbery

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are trying to identify two men who they say threatened a family at gunpoint in a home invasion and robbery in Queens.

It happened just before 7:30 p.m. Sunday at an apartment building on Norman Street.

Police said two men walked up to a 38-year-old man in the lobby of his building. One of them pulled out a gun while the other put the victim in a chokehold, police said.

The first suspect then went up the victim’s apartment, where police said he forced his way inside at gunpoint, threatened the man’s 30-year-old wife and their 7-year-old son. He then demanded money and car keys and fled with $1,300 in cash, credit cards and the keys to the victims’ black 2017 Audi A6, according to police.

The two then fled in the car and were last seen heading east on Norman Street. The victims were not hurt.

Investigators say one of the suspects was seen on surveillance video. Police describe him as a 20-year-old Hispanic man, who is about 5’8″ tall and 140 pounds with a thin build and short, curly black hair with a beard. They say he was wearing a black shirt and jeans and was armed with the gun.

The second suspect is also described by police as a 20-year-old Hispanic man, 5’6″ tall and 150 pounds with short, straight brown hair. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782), visit www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.