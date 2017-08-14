Islanders’ Prince Out 4-6 Months After Undergoing Ankle Surgery

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Islanders left wing Shane Prince will be sidelined four to six months after undergoing ankle surgery, the team announced Monday.
After suffering the high ankle sprain last season, Prince returned home to rehabilitate the injury, but he began to experience increased discomfort, which prevented him from training during the offseason. After trying “more conservative measures,” doctors recommended Prince undergoing surgery, which has since been performed, the Islanders said.
Prince posted on Twitter on Monday: “Did my best to play through it last season and also let it heal this off season but surgery was needed. I will be back healthy asap!”
Prince, 24, skated in 50 games last season, registering five goals and 13 assists (18 points).
The Islanders acquired Prince in a trade with the Ottawa Senators in February 2016. He signed a two-year, $3.4 million contract with New York last summer.