Lawmakers Push Back Against DOT, Mayor Take ‘Spin’ Bikes For Protest Ride

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Despite a ‘cease and desist’ letter from the city, bikeshare company ‘Spin’ brought some bikes to the Rockaways on Monday.
Councilman Eric Ulrich, Assemblywoman Stacey Amato Pfeffer, and State Senator Joe Addabbo took the bikes for a ‘protest ride’ down the Rockaway boardwalk.
“Citibike does a good job, but outside of Manhattan they’re few and far between,” Ulrich said.
Ulrich is upset that the DOT has refused to allow a bikeshare company called ‘Spin’ operate in the Rockaways.
Spin bike riders can find the bikes on an app and pay $1 for every 30 minutes of use.
“We wanted to launch a pilot today, but obviously DOT and the mayor had other plans. They sent a cease and desist letter on Friday,” he said.
1010 WINS’ Andrew Falzon found Anthony on the boardwalk, he was on board with the idea.
“Sure why not, it’s a free country man, free enterprise all that good stuff,” he said.