Seen At 11: Up For Anything? ‘Surprise Vacation’ Destinations Are A Mystery Until The Day You Depart

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — If you’re like most people, you spend way too many hours planning vacations.

Now, as CBS2’s Dana Tyler reported, you can let someone else do it, and make your destination a surprise.

All you have to do is show up at the airport and be ready for just about anything.

“I am always planning whatever vacation we do,” Alicia Casper said.

Casper wanted to celebrate boyfriend Paul Maloney’s recent graduation in a different way.

“It was fun because for the most part we always have everything planned out,” he said.

This time Casper wanted to let someone else do the planning, and have the destination be a surprise.

“We’re basically just trying to provide an easy, fun, stress-free vacation with that added element of spontaneity and excitement,” Pack Up & Go founder and CEO Lillian Rafson said.

Pack Up & Go is a ‘surprise travel agency.’

“Your destination is a surprise until the day you depart,” she explained.

Alicia and Paul booked a three day trip, and received an envelope in the mail about a week before their scheduled departure — it came complete with ‘no peeking’ instructions tucked inside.

“Even though I planned it, I’m the one that wanted the surprise, it was still hard not to open it,” she said.

They had already checked off activity and dining preferences on the company’s website and were given weather information and updates so they knew what to pack.

They did the big reveal on their way to the airport.

“I was shaking, I was so happy we’re going to Denver,” Alicia said.

Their hotel was already booked, they had a list of suggested activities, restaurants, maps, and even a handwritten note wishing them a bon voyage.

“We want it to be the easiest vacation you’ll ever plan,” Rafson said.

Other travel agencies offer surprise options too, from traditional sightseeing to all out adventures, destinations are unknown until the last minute.

“You would spend weeks researching and making sure that you would do all of this, and I feel it was nice to put my money and say, ‘you do it,” Alicia said.

Surprise packages are only in the U.S. for now. They started at about $650 a person for a three day trip.