Teens Caught After Trespassing On New Tappan Zee Bridge, Posting It On YouTube

TARRYTOWN, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — The new Tappan Zee Bridge does not open for nearly two weeks, but it has already seen some unwanted traffic.

As CBS2’s Brian Conybeare reported, three daredevils are now facing criminal charges for sneaking onto the span last month. Their own video posted online is what got them caught.

“I’m going to be climbing and exploring a bridge that still under construction,” one of the teens says in the video while sitting in a dark room.

The Westchester teen brazenly talks about trespassing on the new Tappan Zee Bridge, and then heads out just before 4 a.m. with two friends from Yonkers and Tuckahoe to do just that in a video posted to YouTube on July 13.

They apparently sneak through a local boat yard, jump a fence, and walk down the Metro-North Railroad tracks in Tarrytown. Afterward, they climb through a hole in a security fence and somehow find a construction later.

Suddenly, they are right on top of the brand new $3.9 million bridge, even climbing inside what appears to be the 419-foot-tall main span towers.

“Yo, that’s such a nice view — look at that!” one of the teens says in the video.

But then, someone from the private contractor Tappan Zee Constructors’ security team apparently spots them. They take off running and get away, at least temporarily.

New York State Police confirmed all three boys were arrested early on Aug. 3 – weeks after the video was posted. Their names have not been released because of their ages, but the incident has raised concerns at what is supposed to be a secure construction site.

“To restate the obvious, that was a serious security lapse,” said state Assemblyman Tom Abinanti (D-Greenburgh).

Abinanti noted that the new 3.1-mile twin-span bridge has been designated an infrastructure project of national significance by the Department of Homeland Security, requiring extra protections.

“If they can’t keep three teenagers from climbing up on the bridge, how can we be sure that they’re going to keep terrorists away from the bridge?” Abinanti said.

No one from TZC would answer CBS2’s questions on cameras, but spokesman Damien LaVera said in a statement: “The safety and security of the project site are top priorities…. After gathering evidence, we turned the matter over to the State Police, who quickly made arrests.”

There are surveillance cameras, “no trespassing” signs, and 24-hour security onsite, but it took the teens’ own YouTube video to catch them.

The three teens are all charged with criminal trespass and due in court in August. They could all get up to three months in jail.

A security review is also under way at the bridge.