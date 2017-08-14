Trump Says Racism Is Evil, Condemns White Supremacists, KKK And Neo-Nazis As ‘Criminals And Thugs’

WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork/AP) — President Donald Trump said Monday that he condemns the KKK, neo-Nazis and white supremacists, calling them “criminals and thugs.”

The president delivered a statement Monday about the deadly attack in Charlottesville over the weekend, in which authorities said an Ohio man plowed his car into a crowd of counter-protesters who’d gathered to oppose a rally by white nationalists and others.

“The Department of Justice has opened a Civil Rights investigation into the deadly car attack that killed one innocent American and wounded 20 others,” Trump said. “To anyone who acted criminally in this weekend’s racist violence you will be held fully accountable, justice will be delivered. As I said on Saturday we condemn in the strongest possible terms this egregious display of hatred, bigotry and violence — it has no place in America.”

The president has come under fire for his comments Saturday that “many sides” are to blame for the violence. In those remarks, he did not single out white supremacists or any other hate group, even as Republican lawmakers and others in his White House did condemn them by name

“Racism is evil and those who cause violence in its name are criminals and thugs, including the KKK, neo-Nazis, white supremacists and other hate groups that are repugnant to everything we hold dear as Americans,” Trump said Monday. “We are a nation founded on the truth that all of us are created equal. We are equal in the eyes of our creator, we are equal under the law and we are equal under our Constitution.”

He added that those who spread violence in the name of bigotry “strike at the very core of America.”

