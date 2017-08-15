2 People Shocked, Hundreds Without Power In Dyker Heights

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Two people have suffered electric shock and hundreds are without power in Brooklyn.
It happened around 4:40 a.m. Tuesday at 83rd Street between 10th and 11th avenues in Dyker Heights.
The two people were coming out of a home when they were shocked, CBS2’s Janelle Burrell reported. FDNY officials are speculating that a transformer explosion may have led to downed power lines.
The FDNY said the two were taken to Lutheran Hospital, but their conditions are not known.
About 700 customers are also without power in about a five-block radius. Con Edison crews are on scene making repairs.