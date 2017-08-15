Judge Rules Evidence Of N.J. Bombs May Be Used In Chelsea Bombing Suspect’s Trial

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — A judge said Tuesday that evidence related to bombs set off in New Jersey may be admitted at the October trial of a man charged in the September 2016 Chelsea bombing that injured 30 people.
As WCBS 880’s Peter Haskell reported, defendant Ahmad Khan Rahimi leaned back in his chair and stroked his bushy beard, looking relaxed as U.S. District Judge Richard Berman ruled against the defense on a number of motions.
Berman said jurors at Rahimi’s trial can hear about a pipe bomb detonated near a charity run in Seaside Park, New Jersey, and a bomb left in an Elizabeth, New Jersey, trash can.
He also said prosecutors will be able to show the jury bomb-making instructions found on Rahimi’s laptop. Prosecutors will be able to show the jury Rahimi detonating a device found in an Elizabeth backyard two days before the Seaside Park bombing.
The government may not show video of Rahimi’s shootout with police officers in Linden because he was captured.
Before the hearing ended, the judge played a message left in his chambers in which a cheery-sounding woman said she was responsible for the bombings.
The Afghanistan-born Rahimi, of Elizabeth, was arrested soon after the Sept. 17 bombing in Chelsea. He has pleaded not guilty.
