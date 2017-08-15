NYPD: Man Riding ATV On Manhattan Sidewalk Bites Police Officer

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An NYPD officer was bit in the arm after he tried to stop a man illegally riding an ATV on a Manhattan sidewalk, police said.
The 28-year-old officer was on traffic enforcement duty around 6:45 p.m. Saturday when he saw the man riding a yellow quad ATV motorcycle on the sidewalk on West 206th Street, according to the NYPD.
When the officer tried to stop the man, the ATV rider bit him on the right forearm before taking off, riding south on 10th Avenue from West 206th Street, police said.
The officer was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
