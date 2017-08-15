Boomer & Carton: ‘Doc In Elmira,’ Good Morning Soldiers!

August 15, 2017 6:04 AM
Filed Under: Bobby Dwyer, Boomer & Carton

Craig had some fun at the expense of poor old “Doc in Elmira,” who called in Tuesday morning to warn the guys about the side effects of certain drugs.

First, Craig pretended to be Al Dukes and screened Doc’s call. He told Doc how to greet Craig and that Boomer is off the show for good, but not to blow the secret on the air.

Then, Craig talked to Doc as himself and pressed Doc to reveal what, if anything, he knew about Boomer’s absence.

Finally, Craig put Doc back on “hold” and asked him to record a line as the “caller of the day.” As you’ll hear, it took a few attempts.

