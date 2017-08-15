Boomer & Carton Podcast & MOTD: Aug. 15, 2017

Tuesday’s highly anticipated “Moment of the Day” featured caller “Doc in Elmira” not letting Craig get a word in.
Boomer was still MIA on Tuesday morning, so Jerry Recco pulled double duty and hosted the show with Craig.
The guys recapped the Yankees’ win over the Mets in the first game of the Subway Series.
Craig had a lot of fun with the aforementioned caller Doc, and the crew discussed long road trips and workout regimens.
