New Video Shows Suspect In Sex Assault Of 12-Year-Old Girl In The Bronx; Community Rallies

August 15, 2017 7:11 PM
Filed Under: Bronx, Claremont, Girl Sexually Assaulted, Marc Liverman, The Bronx

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD had a new clue Tuesday in their search for an accused sexual predator who allegedly targeted a 12-year-old girl in the Bronx.

As CBS2’s Marc Liverman reported, the attack happened Sunday morning in an alleyway at 174th Street and Weeks Avenue in the Claremont section of the Bronx.

New video shows the suspect just minutes before the disturbing attack. CBS2 has obtained the video showing him waiting, looking down at his phone, and looking over his shoulder.

“He just stopped right at the store. He kept looking. He left, he came back — same routine,” said Martin Fernandez, who lives in the neighborhood. “He was pacing back and forth; circled the block again.”

That was when the 12-year-old girl walked down the street. When it appeared no one was looking, police said the man grabbed her from behind and pulled her into the alleyway.

Police said the man even threatened the girl with a simulated gun.

A piece of crime scene tape still remained two days after the Sunday morning police investigation. Police told CBS2 the suspect took off from the alley, and the 12-year-old girl was taken to the hospital.

“I ask this community as I stand in front of this house to come out and to be proactive in apprehending the young man who did this heinous crime to this young girl who has to live with this for the rest of her life,” said Linda Kemp, a community advocate and founder of the group Bringing the Peace.

A group of community leaders came together Tuesday morning for the little girl – telling reporters that her family was so fearful, they couldn’t show up.

“He told the young girl that he would kill her and her family if the police was to come after him,” said Alphaeus Marcus, Bronx director of Advocates without Borders.

Police also handed out fliers in the neighborhood with a picture of the suspect. The caption on the fliers read, “Wanted for sexual assault.”

“This is a cry for our daughters, a cry for our community, and a cry for all women in our community,” said NYPD Community Liaison Bishop David Maldonado.

Kemp reached out not only to her neighbors, but to the girl who was victimized too.

“To this baby again I say, you did nothing wrong, you did nothing wrong,” Kemp said. “Someone did something to you that they shouldn’t have, but it doesn’t change who you are.”

Although it has not been confirmed by police, several residents said the suspect lives in the neighborhood.

