Man Bit Woman After Following Her From Brooklyn To Manhattan; Cops Say

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are looking for a man who stalked a woman from Brooklyn to Manhattan and bit her during an attempted sexual assault.
Early Monday evening, a 23-year-old woman was followed by a stranger at the Prospect Park subway station. Police said he slapped her buttocks as she entered a turnstile, and followed her onto an uptown Q train before exiting with the woman at 34th Street and Sixth Ave.
Police said the man continued to follow the woman down an escalator, grabbing her by the arms, and then biting her during a brief struggle.
The suspect fled in an unknown direction, and the victim refused medical attention.
Police have described the suspect as a black male, 23-years-old, 6’0″, 135-lbs, with brown eyes, and a bald head. He was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt, yellow shorts, black socks, and white sneakers.
