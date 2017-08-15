Man Bit Woman After Following Her From Brooklyn To Manhattan; Cops Say

August 15, 2017 3:50 PM
Filed Under: Crime Stoppers, Herald Square, Prospect Park, Q Train

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are looking for a man who stalked a woman from Brooklyn to Manhattan and bit her during an attempted sexual assault.

Early Monday evening, a 23-year-old woman was followed by a stranger at the Prospect Park subway station. Police said he slapped her buttocks as she entered a turnstile, and followed her onto an uptown Q train before exiting with the woman at 34th Street and Sixth Ave.

Police are looking for a man who they say bit a woman after following her from Brooklyn to Manhattan on a Q Train. (Credit: NYPD)

Police said the man continued to follow the woman down an escalator, grabbing her by the arms, and then biting her during a brief struggle.

The suspect fled in an unknown direction, and the victim refused medical attention.

Police have described the suspect as a black male, 23-years-old, 6’0″, 135-lbs, with brown eyes, and a bald head. He was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt, yellow shorts, black socks, and white sneakers.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident has been asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS(8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or by texting tips to 274637(CRIMES) and entering TIP577.

