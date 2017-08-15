Lindenhurst Residents Demand More Be Done To Prevent Crashes After Deadly Hit-And-Run

LINDENHURST, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – After three members of the same family were killed in crashes in Lindenhurst, those who live and work in the area insist something must be done to stop tragedies on a busy roadway.
A man who owns a body shop on Montauk Highway gave police the surveillance video of the hit-and-run crash that killed Pauline Aluska earlier this week.
“After the guy hit her, he slowed down to make sure he ran somebody over. He didn’t know what it was, maybe,” he told WCBS 880’s Sophia Hall. “When he saw he hit somebody, he burned out of here in a small black pickup truck.”
You only have to spend a short time in the area to see drivers exceeding the speed limit, Hall reported.
“It’s a drag strip. The average car is going maybe 80 miles per hour,” the shop owner said. “We’ve had people constantly begging for a light, or a nightlight, for people. It’s very dark at night.”
A traffic light is set to be installed at South 13th Street, where Aluska, her brother John in 2015, and 18-year-old Brittany Walsh in 2012 were all killed.
“Maybe it could have saved this woman’s life, maybe it could have, no one will ever know,” homeowner Domenic Roseto said Monday. “It’s a danger zone, just one big danger zone here.”
“Where’s the traffic light? It’s supposed to be coming soon, we need it. We really need it because everyone speeds so fast,” homeowner Mary Jane Stoker said.