Woman, Brother Indicted 21 Years After Her Husband’s Stabbing Death

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — It took 21 years, but police have now made two arrests in the brutal murder of a Manhattan business owner.

The man’s wife and brother-in-law are now in custody.

As CBS2’s Alice Gainer reported, 60-year-old Roslyn Pilmar entered a not guilty plea for her alleged part in the 1996 murder of her husband.

in court, prosecutors alleged that Roslyn and her brother Evan Wald killed Howard Pilmar, stabbing him at least 25 times inside of his office on East 33rd Street.

Pilmar, 40, owner office supply and coffee shop businesses.

According to the indictment, Roslyn worked at a dentist’s office for 15 years and left in 1995. Her former employer determined she stole $200,000 from the business.

Howard was killed on March 21, 1996.

Following his murder, Roslyn received nearly $1.5-million in life insurance, ownership of the business, a summer home, their Upper East Side apartment on 72nd Street, and custody of the couple’s then 10-year-old son.

In 1999 she plead guilty for theft and paid back the money, she was sentenced to probation.

Her defense attorney dismissed the money issue arguing it wasn’t a reason for homicide and argued there was no history of domestic violence and no plans to divorce.

The attorney also noted Roslyn Pilmar has been a suspect for two decades and has cooperated. The judge then asked the prosecution ‘why now?’ Regarding the 21 year wait for charges.

“More evidence has been developed,” the prosecution said.

And more witnesses have been interviewed.

Roslyn Pilmar’s sister was in court, as was her son.

She turned around before she was led away and her son mouthed ‘I love you’ to her.

Neither wanted to speak after, she’ll be back in court next week along with her co-defendant — her brother — once he’s extradited from Virginia.