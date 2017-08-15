CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]

Woman, Brother Indicted 21 Years After Her Husband’s Stabbing Death

August 15, 2017 6:49 PM
Filed Under: Alice Gainer, Evan Wald, Howard Pilmar, Manhattan, Roslyn Pilmar

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — It took 21 years, but police have now made two arrests in the brutal murder of a Manhattan business owner.

The man’s wife and brother-in-law are now in custody.

As CBS2’s Alice Gainer reported, 60-year-old Roslyn Pilmar entered a not guilty plea for her alleged part in the 1996 murder of her husband.

in court, prosecutors alleged that Roslyn and her brother Evan Wald killed Howard Pilmar, stabbing him at least 25 times inside of his office on East 33rd Street.

Pilmar, 40, owner office supply and coffee shop businesses.

According to the indictment, Roslyn worked at a dentist’s office for 15 years and left in 1995. Her former employer determined she stole $200,000 from the business.

Howard was killed on March 21, 1996.

Following his murder, Roslyn received nearly $1.5-million in life insurance, ownership of the business, a summer home, their Upper East Side apartment on 72nd Street, and custody of the couple’s then 10-year-old son.

In 1999 she plead guilty for theft and paid back the money, she was sentenced to probation.

Her defense attorney dismissed the money issue arguing it wasn’t a reason for homicide and argued there was no history of domestic violence and no plans to divorce.

The attorney also noted Roslyn Pilmar has been a suspect for two decades and has cooperated. The judge then asked the prosecution ‘why now?’ Regarding the 21 year wait for charges.

“More evidence has been developed,” the prosecution said.

And more witnesses have been interviewed.

Roslyn Pilmar’s sister was in court, as was her son.

She turned around before she was led away and her son mouthed ‘I love you’ to her.

Neither wanted to speak after, she’ll be back in court next week along with her co-defendant — her brother — once he’s extradited from Virginia.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch