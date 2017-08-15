12 People, Including Police Officers, Hospitalized With Carbon Monoxide Poisoning In New Jersey

MOUNT OLIVE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Authorities say 12 people, including four police officers, were hospitalized with carbon monoxide poisoning in New Jersey.
A family was inside a home on Fenimore Court in Mount Olive Monday evening as the silent and deadly gas leaked through the house.
Flanders firefighters got a call from the home after authorities said several people were found unconscious inside. Others who were sickened included good Samaritans and police officers who were also overcome by the toxic gas.
In total, 12 people were hospitalized. Two were flown by helicopter to Jacobi Medical Center in New York City. The other victims were taken to Morristown Memorial Hospital and Saint Clare’s Hospital-Dover.
Authorities say the carbon monoxide levels in the home were deadly at 1,600 part per million. The normal level is zero.
Within an hour of exposure, the people inside would have passed out. The Flanders fire company says at its height, the carbon monoxide levels were strong enough to kill the occupants.
Carbon monoxide has no smell, no taste and can’t be detected without the help of technology. The effects can be seen often times when dangerous levels of exposure have already occurred.
It’s not clear if there were carbon monoxide detectors inside of the home. Police and firefighters are working to find the cause of the leak.