AP: Flurry Of Moves Leads To $9.3 Million In Net Savings For Mets

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — The New York Mets saved $3 million by trading infielder Neil Walker to the Milwaukee Brewers, part of $11.6 million in payroll cuts in recent weeks.

New York also added $2.3 million when it acquired reliever A.J. Ramos from Miami, leaving its net savings at $9.3 million.

As part of Saturday’s trade, the Mets agreed to pay the Brewers $1,699,454 on Sept. 30, according to details obtained by The Associated Press. Walker was owed $4,699,454 of his $17.2 million salary at the time of the deal. He can become a free agent after the World Series.

The 31-year-old had a pair of hits Sunday, starting at third base in his Brewers debut.

New York saved $3,765,027 when it dealt outfielder Jay Bruce to Cleveland last Wednesday. The Indians assumed the remainder of his $13 million salary.

In deals late last month, the Mets cut payroll by $2,614,754 when they traded first baseman Lucas Duda to Tampa Bay on July 27 and $2,262,568 when they sent reliever Addison Reed to Boston four days later. No cash was involved in those deals, so the Rays took on the rest of Duda’s $7.25 million salary and the Red Sox the remainder of Reed’s $7.75 million pay.

Ramos has a $6.55 million salary and had $2,326,503 remaining at the time of the trade.

New York began the season with a $156.8 million payroll for its 40-man roster, according to figures compiled by Major League Baseball. The injury-ravaged Mets headed into this week’s Subway Series with a 53-62 record and out of contention for a playoff berth.

