Odell Beckham Jr. Rejoice!: The NFL Is Relaxing Its Shoe Policy

August 15, 2017 5:14 PM
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NFL is giving Odell Beckham Jr.’s feet license to do some of his talking.

The league is relaxing its guidelines on footwear by allowing players to wear more personalized cleats during pregame warm-ups and have greater flexibility about the colors of their shoes during games, ESPN reported. The league sent a memo to head coaches and equipment managers explaining the changes.

Players who violate the NFL’s uniform policy are subject to fines. Beckham, the Giants’ Pro Bowl wide receiver, was fined $18,000 last season for wearing special cleats during warmups to honor former TNT basketball sideline reporter Craig Sager, who lost his cancer battle days earlier. The league also threatened players, including Beckham, with fines if they wore 9/11-themed cleats on the 15th anniversary of the terror attacks, but it later backed down.

Don’t be surprised if Beckham takes advantage of the new guidelines by making some statements with his footwear. For example, after the eccentric wideout was criticized in the press for skipping voluntary OTAs this past offseason, he showed up at a later minicamp with shoes that took aim at the media. They featured various logos of media outlets covered up by either red X’s or the word “SHHHHH!!!”

