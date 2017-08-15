Ex-Teacher Ordered To Pay $1M To 15-Year-Old Student She Raped

1010 WINS — Former teacher Jennifer Caswell, who pleaded guilty in 2015 to having sex with her 8th grade student, will now have to pay him $1 million for causing him emotional distress, an Oklahoma federal judge ruled.
The 31-year-old is three years into her 10-year prison sentence.
Caswell pleaded guilty to second-degree rape and related charges.
In 2015, she claimed that she wasn’t a rapist to Dr. Phil and even blamed the 15-year-old for making the first move.
The victim’s lawyer said that even though the money is most likely uncollectable his clients sued in order to bring attention to the problem of sexual abuse by teachers.