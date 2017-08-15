Search On For Oradell, N.J. Man Not Seen Since Sunday

ORADELL, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Police in Bergen County, New Jersey were searching Tuesday for a man who has not been seen since Sunday afternoon.
Mark Schlegel, 57, was last seen walking from his home in Oradell around 3:30 p.m. Sunday, police said.
His family reported him missing on Monday.
Schlegel was last seen wearing a light-colored polo shirt, light-colored shorts, and boat shoes when he vanished, police said.
He was also carrying a small gift bag.
Anyone with information is asked to call Oradell police at (201) 261-0200.