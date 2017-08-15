Search On For Oradell, N.J. Man Not Seen Since Sunday

August 15, 2017 9:29 PM
Filed Under: Mark Schlegel, Oradell

ORADELL, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Police in Bergen County, New Jersey were searching Tuesday for a man who has not been seen since Sunday afternoon.

Mark Schlegel, 57, was last seen walking from his home in Oradell around 3:30 p.m. Sunday, police said.

His family reported him missing on Monday.

Mark Schlegel

Mark Schlegel was reported missing from his home in Oradell, New Jersey on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017. (Credit: Mark Schlegel)

Schlegel was last seen wearing a light-colored polo shirt, light-colored shorts, and boat shoes when he vanished, police said.

He was also carrying a small gift bag.

Anyone with information is asked to call Oradell police at (201) 261-0200.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch