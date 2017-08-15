Peter Gammons On WFAN: Young Players Making Yankees-Red Sox Rivalry Fun To Watch Again

NEW YORK (WFAN) — Peter Gammons is enjoying this new chapter of the Yankees-Red Sox rivalry.
“If you live in the shuttle world, the Yankees and Red Sox — none of that overstated hatred and all that — it’s just really fun to watch a lot of really good, young players play,” the longtime baseball writer told WFAN’s Mike Francesa on Tuesday.
Gammons pointed to Red Sox rookie Rafael Dever’s ninth-inning, game-tying home run off Aroldis Chapman on Sunday night. Boston went on to win the game 3-2 in the 10th inning.
“That’s one of those things you say you remember like five years later, where a guy comes up at that age and 1-2 and he goes the other way,” Gammons said. “I mean, how many guys go the other way like that in Yankee Stadium?”
