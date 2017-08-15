Ric Flair’s Daughter Thanks Fans For Support After WWE Icon Undergoes Undisclosed Surgery

ATLANTA (CBSNewYork) — The morning after WWE legend Ric Flair underwent surgery, his daughter, Charlotte, took to social media to thank his fans for their prayers and support.

“Our Dad is a FIGHTER and your continued thoughts and prayers MEAN THE WORLD to us,” Charlotte Flair, who is also a wrestler, wrote on Instagram. “We will update everyone when we have more information.”

Flair, 68, was placed in a medically induced coma before the procedure, according to multiple reports. Neither WWE nor those close to Flair have provided further details about the surgery.

Pro Wrestling Sheet reported over the weekend that Flair was hospitalized for “heart-related issues,” but Melinda Morris Zanoni, CEO of Legacy Talent, which represents Flair, disputed that report Monday.

Ric had surgery today (not❤️related)am happy 2report it was a success.Still a long road ahead so plz keep 🙏🏻4Ric Charlotte Megan David&Wendy — MelindaMorrisZanoni (@LegacyTalentCEO) August 14, 2017

On Sunday night, Zanoni tweeted asking for prayers from Flair’s fans and friends after he was hospitalized with “some tough medical issues.”

During “Monday Night Raw,” commentator Michael Cole read a statement from WWE: “As many of you are aware, WWE Hall of Famer ‘Nature Boy’ Ric Flair has battled a number of health issues over the past couple of days. But, we can report tonight that Ric underwent successful surgery earlier today. However, he is not out of the words yet and our thoughts and prayers are going out to Ric and his family in Atlanta tonight.”

One of pro wrestling’s most recognizable figures, Flair was a 16-time world champion whose career spanned for nearly 40 years. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame twice, once for his own career and once as a member of the Four Horsemen, the group that also included Arn Anderson, Ole Anderson and Tully Blanchard.