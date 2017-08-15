Mets Send Lugo To DL With Shoulder Injury, Activate Gsellman

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Mets placed pitcher Seth Lugo on the 10-day disabled list Tuesday with an impingement in his right shoulder.
The move was made retroactive to Saturday.
Lugo is 5-3 this season with a 4.85 ERA. In his last four outings, the right-hander has struggled, going 1-1 with a 6.55 ERA.
Righty Robert Gsellman is being activated from the DL and will start in Lugo’s place Wednesday at Citi Field against the Yankees. He has been out since late June with a hamstring injury.
Gsellman is 5-5 this season with a 6.16 ERA.