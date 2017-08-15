Mets Send Lugo To DL With Shoulder Injury, Activate Gsellman

August 15, 2017 6:01 PM
Filed Under: New York Mets, Robert Gsellman, Seth Lugo

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Mets placed pitcher Seth Lugo on the 10-day disabled list Tuesday with an impingement in his right shoulder.

The move was made retroactive to Saturday.

Lugo is 5-3 this season with a 4.85 ERA. In his last four outings, the right-hander has struggled, going 1-1 with a 6.55 ERA.

Seth Lugo

The Mets’ Seth Lugo pitches in the second inning against the St. Louis Cardinals on July 20, 2017, at Citi Field. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

Righty Robert Gsellman is being activated from the DL and will start in Lugo’s place Wednesday at Citi Field against the Yankees. He has been out since late June with a hamstring injury.

Gsellman is 5-5 this season with a 6.16 ERA.

