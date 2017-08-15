‘Soccer In The City’ Podcast: Sean Johnson Shines In NYCFC Win Over Galaxy

NEW YORK (WFAN) — NYCFC goalkeeper Sean Johnson was the man in a great road win Saturday night against the L.A. Galaxy. The hosts of the “Soccer in the City” podcast discuss his performance, as well as project City’s lineup now that Alexander Ring and Ethan White have been suspended.
The guys also talk about Orlando City captain Kaka’s red card on video review, as well as the U.S. Open Cup.
