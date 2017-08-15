‘Soccer In The City’ Podcast: Sean Johnson Shines In NYCFC Win Over Galaxy

August 15, 2017 3:11 PM
Filed Under: NYCFC, Soccer in the City

NEW YORK (WFAN) — NYCFC goalkeeper Sean Johnson was the man in a great road win Saturday night against the L.A. Galaxy. The hosts of the “Soccer in the City” podcast discuss his performance, as well as project City’s lineup now that Alexander Ring and Ethan White have been suspended.

The guys also talk about Orlando City captain Kaka’s red card on video review, as well as the U.S. Open Cup.

Please make sure to check back with WFAN.com for future episodes. The podcast can also be heard on iTunes and Play.it.

Follow the hosts on Twitter: @RobAbramowitz, @GlennCrooks, @tkolker and @jrojasa75

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch