Man Slashed During Fight In SoHo Subway Station

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man was slashed during a quarrel in the Canal Street A, C and E train station in SoHo late Tuesday afternoon, police said.
The attack happened around 5 p.m. at the station, at Sixth Avenue and Canal Street, police said.
Police sources told CBS2 the victim was exiting the station and the suspect was walking in when they met at the turnstile.
They got into a quarrel and the victim was slashed, sources said. The victim was cut from the ear to the throat on his face, police said.
The victim was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue, where his condition was reported as stable, police said.
The suspect fled the station and headed back up to the streets, sources said. He was described as a man about 6 feet tall.
It was not known late Tuesday what the victim and suspect were quarreling about.