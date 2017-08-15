Teen Charged In Death Of Mom’s Ex-Boyfriend In The Bronx

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An 18-year-old has been arrested after police say he killed his mother’s ex-boyfriend in the Bronx.
Police said Luis Moux was charged Monday with manslaughter.
Crime scene tape was seen outside of the University Heights apartment he and his mother shared. Investigators say just after 4:30 a.m. Monday, her ex-boyfriend, 43-year-old Stanley Washington, came to speak with Moux’s mother.
Sources say the former couple got into an argument and Washington followed her into the apartment, where he allegedly began assaulting her.
They say the commotion woke the teen, who was in a back bedroom. When Moux came out, sources say he saw Washington on top of his mother and stepped in, grabbing Washington and putting him in a chokehold until he passed out.
Moux’s mother, who says she had passed out as well, woke up and says she called 911. Washington was pronounced dead at the scene.
As the teen’s family members showed up at the 52nd police precinct where he was being questioned Monday evening, they told CBS2 off camera that the teen was defending his mom and would never intentionally hurt anyone.
The ex-boyfriend had 26 priors and two previous domestic violence complaints against him for allegedly assaulting Moux’s mother.