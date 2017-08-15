Wildlife Park Welcomes Adorable Baby Emu

1010 WINS– Welcome to the world, Echo!
The Symbio Wildlife Park welcomed an adorable baby emu named Echo. Since the chick doesn’t have any siblings, Echo quickly bonded with one of the zookeepers, Ash. He loves to follow her around the park, which is located on the outskirts of Sydney.
The park told 1010 WINS, Echo “is without a doubt the cutest, most adorable little Emu chick ever.”
But, Echo’s early life surely wasn’t an easy one for his father, Eddie. Eddie sat on the egg for 2 months without eating or moving, making sure to keep the egg warm. That’s some fatherly love!
Thankfully, Echo arrived safe and sound and is already exploring all around him.
-Kayla Jardine