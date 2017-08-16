8/16 CBS2 Wednesday Afternoon Weather Headlines

August 16, 2017 11:00 AM

Justin Lewis
CBS2 Meteorologist

We’ll see a good deal of sun this afternoon with just a few passing clouds. It will hotter than yesterday, too, with highs in the upper 80s.

nu tu tri state travel 12 8/16 CBS2 Wednesday Afternoon Weather Headlines

High pressure will have a firm grip on our area tonight with mainly clear skies and a very light wind out of the north and west. Expect temps to fall into the upper 60s by daybreak.

We’ll remain under a dome of high pressure tomorrow, keeping us mostly sunny and dry. A more onshore flow will tap our highs down a bit, but only by a few degrees. Expect highs in the low to mid 80’s.

jl humidity trend 8/16 CBS2 Wednesday Afternoon Weather Headlines

As for Friday, we’ll see a chance of showers and storms return with muggy conditions back in place. Outside of that, expect mostly cloudy skies with highs in the low 80s.

 

